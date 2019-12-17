× Bar K: Dog-friendly park, bar coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bar K, a dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space all-in-one, will open a new location in Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District by late 2020 or early 2021, pending approval by the City Council.

Bar K opened its first location in Kansas City, Mo., in August 2018 and already has hosted more than 200,000 humans and 150,000 dogs.

The new facility will operate seven days a week and feature indoor and outdoor dog parks, a full-service restaurant and bar, as well as private event spaces.

“We scouted a lot of markets and properties for our next Bar K location, and as soon as we visited the Boathouse District, we knew we had to be here,” said Leib Dodell, founding partner of Bar K. “Our unique dog-friendly atmosphere will be the perfect addition to this part of the city, and we can’t think of a better place to spend a day with your dog. Securing this location wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Boathouse District and local leaders. We can’t thank them enough for supporting our vision of bringing Bar K to Oklahoma City.”

Bar K offers its dog-friendly services on a daily-fee basis or as part of an annual membership. Humans without dogs are always welcome to visit for free.

“There’s nothing quite like Bar K – you have to see it to believe it,” said Mike Knopp, executive director of the OKC Boathouse Foundation. “The pet- and people-friendly concept will be a perfect complement to the existing amenities in the District. Athletes, families, and visitors to the city will have the opportunity to include their dogs as part of a full day of fun in the Boathouse District.”

Bar K’s staff of Dogtenders keep a watchful eye on canine guests so their humans can hang out with the pups in the park or explore Bar K’s people-focused amenities.

“I’d like to be the first person to officially welcome Bar K to Oklahoma City,” said Mayor David Holt. “Investing in the Oklahoma Riverfront through important local programs such as the Metropolitan Area Projects Plan (MAPS) has allowed us to attract exciting and unique concepts like Bar K which benefits the people — and in this case the pets — of Oklahoma City. It’s an exciting time in our city, and I’m thrilled Bar K will be part of our landscape.”