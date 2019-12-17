Chuba Hubbard Playing In OSU’s Bowl, Undecided On NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard says, he will play in the Texas Bowl, and that he's still undecided on whether he will enter the NFL draft early or stay in college.

Some recent NFL prospects, who decide to turn pro early, have skipped out on playing in their college's bowl game to prevent injury.

Hubbard is eligible to enter the NFL draft, because he is a redshirt sophomore.

"I'm just taking it day by day," Hubbard said of the decision to turn pro early, or stay at OSU for another year.

The Canadian currently has the sixth best single season rushing total in Big 12 Conference history, with the bowl game to go.

Hubbard has ran for 1,936 yards this season, and has scored 21 touchdowns.

Watch the video above to hear more from Hubbard on playing in the bowl, and the decisions to turn pro or not.