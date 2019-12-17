× Congresswoman Kendra Horn releases statement ahead of impeachment vote

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the House Committee on Rules sets the guidelines for this week’s historic House vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, a Congresswoman from Oklahoma announced how she will be voting.

Congresswoman Kendra Horn announced that she will be voting in favor of impeachment.

“I came to Congress to fight for Oklahomans and to find common ground by uniting lawmakers around bipartisan solutions – this is exactly what I’ve done and will continue to do. I did not come to Congress seeking impeachment, nor do I agree with the extreme voices on either side. I am disappointed in lawmakers on the right and left who pre-judged the outcome of this investigation, whether they condemned the President before hearing all the facts or attempted to derail the process rather than improve it. “It is with a heavy heart, but with clarity of conviction that I have made my decision. The oath I took to protect and defend the Constitution requires a vote for impeachment. This is not a decision I came to lightly, but I must do my part to ensure our democracy remains strong. “Our founders put in place checks and balances between three co-equal branches of government to ensure that no one is above the law. Allowing one branch or president to ignore our laws and Constitution would set a dangerous precedent. “The articles of impeachment before us allege an abuse of power and an obstruction of Congress. Inviting foreign interference in our elections strikes at the heart of our democracy, threatens our national security, and is an abuse of power. It is never acceptable for any president, regardless of party, to ask a foreign country to put their finger on the scale of our democracy. The President obstructed Congress by withholding evidence, refusing to comply with lawful subpoenas, and prohibiting administration officials from doing so as well. “Protecting and defending our Constitution is about preserving our democracy and systems for generations to come. We cannot allow any president of either party to abuse the power of their office or to obstruct Congress. Therefore, we must act to protect our Constitution, the integrity of our elections, and our national security.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves released the following statement:

“Instead of focusing on community over partisanship like she said she would, Rep. Kendra Horn has now succumbed to the pressure of Nancy Pelosi and progressive Democrats by announcing her vote in favor of this baseless impeachment sham. Unlike the Democrats in Congress, President Trump is not wasting any time and remains committed to fighting for all Oklahomans and the issues that matter to them, like supporting our troops and securing fair and reciprocal trade deals like the historic United States-Mexico-Canada agreement.”

The House is expected to start debating Wednesday after the Rules Committee sets the parameters. A full House vote is expected before the holiday recess.

If the charges are approved by the full House, the impeachment will go to a trial in the Senate.