Crews closing in on milestone in effort to restore Oklahoma Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Progress is being made in the effort to renovate and restore the Oklahoma State Capitol building.

Officials say they are closing in on another milestone for the project.

According to a tweet by OK Capitol Restoration, crews are replacing the copper roof on the south wing of the building. That part of the project is scheduled for completion in mid-January.

The north wing’s copper roof was replaced in November.

The $245 million Capitol Restoration Project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022.

