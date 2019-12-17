Crews closing in on milestone in effort to restore Oklahoma Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Progress is being made in the effort to renovate and restore the Oklahoma State Capitol building.
Officials say they are closing in on another milestone for the project.
According to a tweet by OK Capitol Restoration, crews are replacing the copper roof on the south wing of the building. That part of the project is scheduled for completion in mid-January.
The north wing’s copper roof was replaced in November.
The $245 million Capitol Restoration Project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022.
