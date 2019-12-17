“I want to be adopted so I don’t have to worry about where my head’s being laid,” 12-year-old gymnast hoping to find a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Demi is in the 7th grade. She's a talented young lady with a passion for singing in her choir and has spent years learning gymnastics.

We took Demi to Metro Gymnastics in Oklahoma City to show off her tumbling skills.

This 12-year-old started tumbling when she was just five.

It's something she can use in another sport she likes a lot.

"I like doing cheer because it's fun and you can cheer for your football team,” Demi said.

This fun-loving preteen also loves being social at school. She makes As and Bs in all of her classes.

But probably her favorite subject?

“If I had to choose, geography,” Demi said.

"Why geography?"

"Because you can learn about history."

But this girl also has big dreams of becoming a doctor someday.

"OBGYN doctor because I just like babies,” she said.

She's the big sister in her biological family but Demi says she'd rather be an only child with an adoptive family.

"I just want a mom and that's it," Demi said.

And if Demi had to pick, she'd like to live in the city.

"Because they have malls and everything. They have literally everything,” Demi said.

This 12-year-old also has dreams of going to Disney World and getting back to gymnastics class.

It's been awhile for her.

It's also been too long since Demi had a home.

She went into foster care three years ago.

"I want to be adopted so I don't have to worry about where my head's being laid so I can be loved,” Demi said.

A talented, outgoing young lady just looking for a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.

