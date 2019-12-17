× Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and you may get a chance to go to Disney World

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you volunteer with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful for the 2020 Great American Cleanup, you could get free Disney World tickets!

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) and Disney’s All For Good campaign are teaming up to send a few lucky volunteers to Disney World in Orlando, Florida as a thanks for helping with the 2020 Great American Cleanup.

The Oklahoma Great American Cleanup begins March 1 and ends May 31.

You must register with both Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and All For Good.

After completing your cleanup and submitting your wrap-up report, Disney will provide a limited supply of tickets to registered groups.

Each registration will be given free gloves, vests, and trash bags to complete their cleanup. There is no age limit. All participants are required to submit a wrap-up report outlining their experience and trash collection.

Any group that registers before March 20, 2020 will be able to pick up their specific supply order from their county ODOT office.

Click here to register for the Oklahoma Great American Cleanup.

Click here to register your KOB group for All For Good.