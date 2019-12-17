Man appears out of nowhere to help rescue two women attacked by man with knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Shamieka Carter was on her way home from work, when she saw a man attacking a woman. She pulled over her car and stepped in to help break up the fight, but says what happened next saved both of their lives.

“I had no idea, none at all. I just wanted to get her out of the situation,” Shamieka said.

Shamieka says she typically keeps to herself, but when she saw 46-year-old Harold Rowell harassing a woman on Northwest 10th and Penn, she knew she had to step in.

“Nobody has the right to put their hands on anybody. It doesn't matter what they did or didn't do wrong. You don't have the right to put your hands on anybody,” Shamieka said.

Things escalated when Shamieka broke up the fight and offered to give the lady a ride home. She says that's when Rowell lunged at the both of them.

“Ran up on us with a knife and tried to stab me and her. I am itty bitty, and a guy with a knife – that wasn't a little knife. It was kind of big,” Shamieka said.

Then, out of nowhere, another man showed up – a good guy with a gun.

“Had a gun and basically told him to get down, don't move. We took the knife from him and police came,” Shamieka said. “If I could see him again, I would probably shake his hand and tell him thank you. As soon as he came, the police came, and then he disappeared. I don't know who he is or where he came from.”

Rowell landed himself behind bars, and Shamieka is counting her blessings, thankful for who she calls her guardian angel.

“We were very close to being stabbed, but neither one of us were stabbed. If he wouldn't have came with that gun, I honestly believe one of us would have gotten stabbed,” Shamieka said.

Shamieka has visited with the woman, and says she is doing well.

Rowell faces a list of charges, including domestic violence and battery.