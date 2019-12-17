× Man charged after allegedly pepper-spraying Best Buy employees

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man is facing charges connected to a theft and assault at a Moore electronics store.

On Dec. 2, officers were called to the Best Buy in Moore following the reported theft.

According to court documents obtained by News 4, authorities say 32-year-old Michael Oliver went to Best Buy and put a Hewlett Packard laptop under his shirt and attempted to leave the store without paying for the computer.

However, he was stopped by several employees of the business.

The affidavit states that Oliver “sprayed three employees with pepper spray from a canister that appeared to be attached to his keychain.”

A short distance away, officers attempted to pull Oliver over but he led them on a chase.

Now, authorities say charges have been filed in the case.

Oliver was charged with larceny of merchandise, four counts of assault and battery, and attempting to elude an officer.