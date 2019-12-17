MAPS 3 OKC Convention Center takes shape months from completion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - With just about a year left before it's ready to host, the MAPS 3 convention center is filling out and closing up.

The lead project architect, Kevin Koch, said it’s on schedule and $20 million under the $250 million budget.

“This is starting to represent really what it’s going to start to look like,” Koch said of the exhibit hall.

The hall is 200 square feet and now enclosed with a ceiling.

Two floors of meeting rooms have massive floor-to-ceiling windows.

“The view out this is something pretty unique to a lot of convention centers to have the much glass in a meeting space,” Koch said.

There are two ballrooms on the ballroom level. The larger has a long balcony running along the windows facing Scissortail Park and the downtown skyline. The smaller but still expansive barroom has windows that wrap around the sides of the building.

As for what they plan to do with the remaining $20 million, Koch said they’re waiting to make any hard decisions on spending it.

“Our subcommittee is working on potential ideas that are things that could be added to the building,” Koch said.