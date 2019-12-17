Norman Animal Welfare offering free pet adoptions

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – You can add a loving pet to your family at no cost, thanks to Norman Animal Welfare.

Norman Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20.

The free adoption event will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days at Norman Animal Welfare Center, 3428 Jenkins Ave.

“All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped,” the news release states. “All adoptable animals are on a first come, first served basis.”

Click here to view animals available for adoption.