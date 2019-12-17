Norman announces major changes to recycling program

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – While more Americans are making changes to help the environment, an Oklahoma community announced that it is changing its recycling policy.

Earlier this year, city leaders in Edmond announced that its recycling provider was making a major change to what was allowed.

Now, another community is also making the shift.

On Jan. 1, officials with the City of Norman say residents will no longer be able to recycle glass or plastics #3- #7.

Republic Services says there is no longer a market for, or a way to responsibly recycle, plastics #3-#7 and the carbon footprint to collect, transport and recycle

glass now exceeds the benefit of recycling it. They say it is no longer environmentally responsible to recycle glass.

“Norman is a very environmentally conscious city with more than a 90% participation rate in our recycling program,” said Director of Utilities Ken Komiske. “With so many major challenges facing the recycling industry today, the best thing customers can do to keep up is to follow the four R’s of recycling – refuse, reduce, reuse and lastly recycle.”