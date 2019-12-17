OKC school first high school in nation to become NABCJ chapter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City high school will become the first high school in the nation to form a chapter of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice.

The National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice’s Oklahoma Chapter will formally recognize Frederick A. Douglass High School as the first-ever high school in the country to form a NABCJ chapter during a historic installation ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the high school’s Courtroom, chartering the Frederick A. Douglass Academy of Law and Public Safety Chapter of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice.

“We had more than enough students with a keen interest in the organization and we are excited that the state NABCJ chapter will install our students as officers and members of this historic student chapter. NABCJ is a perfect pairing for our Academy of Law and Public Safety,” said Mauri Hubbard, Coordinator of the Academy of Law and Public Safety.

The Academy enables students to explore areas of law and public safety so they can make informed post-secondary education choices.

Through the academy, students study career-specific curricula, participate in work-based learning experiences and develop relationships with law and public safety professionals.

“Students work closely with local professionals to further their career-specific knowledge and professional personas. Notably, students and professors from the Oklahoma City University School of Law mentor students for mock trial competitions. Local, state, and federal law and public safety officers and officials serve as speakers and mentors for academy students,” the news release states.

Around 70 students will be sworn in, and they’re all excited, said Rozia McKinney-Foster with NABCJ.

“It means being associated formally with professionals in the area of study that they’re engaged in. They’re studying public safety and law, and they will learn a lot about the system that they are studying from these professionals,” McKinney-Foster said. “They can learn a lot about the justice part of the system from these folks who worked inside the system.”

The NABCJ, multi-ethnic, non-profit, nonpartisan organization, was created in 1974 and has since made a goal of achieving equal justice for blacks and other minorities and improve the justice system, according to the news release.

NABCJ members include criminal justice professionals such as those in law, law enforcement, institutional and community corrections, courts, social services, academia, religious and other community-based interests as well as criminal justice students and community leaders.

“I’ve come to realize personally, that NABCJ members live up to the organization’s purpose. For them, ‘criminal justice is more than just a career; it is a commitment to a fundamental aspect of our democracy: justice.’ This is a tremendous opportunity for our amazing students,” said D’Andre Foster, an Academy teacher.