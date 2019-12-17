OKC Thunder star takes local family grocery shopping

Posted 8:32 pm, December 17, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Thunder star player made the holiday season a bit easier for a local family.

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari is used to making fans happy with his on-court play, but on Tuesday he made the Gonzalez family happy by simply being kind and caring.

“Gallinari and the Gonzalez family stocked up on groceries at Homeland along with a few autographs and plenty of smiles,” a Thunder news release states.

Gallinari’s time helping the Gonzalez family is part of the Thunder’s 12th annual Holiday Assist.

Take a look at the photos above to see the Gonzalez family’s shopping trip with Gallinari.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.