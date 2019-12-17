OKC Thunder star takes local family grocery shopping

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Thunder star player made the holiday season a bit easier for a local family.

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari is used to making fans happy with his on-court play, but on Tuesday he made the Gonzalez family happy by simply being kind and caring.

“Gallinari and the Gonzalez family stocked up on groceries at Homeland along with a few autographs and plenty of smiles,” a Thunder news release states.

Gallinari’s time helping the Gonzalez family is part of the Thunder’s 12th annual Holiday Assist.

Take a look at the photos above to see the Gonzalez family’s shopping trip with Gallinari.