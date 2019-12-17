Oklahoma church pays off more than $1 million in medical debt for local families

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The season of giving is alive and well in Comanche County.

After receiving a lot of donations over the past couple of weeks, the Lawton First Assembly Church decided to pay it forward.

According to KSWO, the church partnered with RIP Medical Debt and paid more than $1.6 million in medical debt for Oklahoma families.

“This no-strings-attached gift of medical debt forgiveness is the result of a total of $15,000 in donations of all sizes given in less than a month’s time by a large number of our congregants. We truly believe that sometimes the greatest gift of all is when you do something for people that you’ll never meet,” said Senior Pastor Don Barnes.

Organizers say the gift will bring peace of mind to more than 1,600 Oklahoma families.