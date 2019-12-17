Oklahoma City residents encouraged to recycle Christmas trees for mulch after holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Once Christmas is over, residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas tree and turn it into free mulch.

Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Christmas tree recycling event from Dec. 30 through Jan. 17.

Trees must be free of lights, ornaments, nails, and stands.

Residents can drop off their tree and get free mulch at the following parks:

Will Rogers Park, 3600 Pat Murphy Drive

Wheeler Park, 1120 S. Western Ave.

Woodson Park, 3028 S.W. 36th St.

There will be a designated area to drop off trees, and a pile of mulch. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels and bags for mulch.

Officials say recycling trees will help the city reach its goal of increasing the recycling rate, protecting the ecosystem, and improving air, water, and soil quality.