× Oklahoma Lottery launches new $20 Scratcher

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will soon have a new way to test their luck and strike it rich.

The Oklahoma Lottery has added a new $20 Scratcher to its product line.

Organizers say this is the lottery’s first $20 Scratcher and has a top prize of $250,000, which is the lottery’s largest Scratcher prize to date.

The game boasts a total of more than $32 million in total cash prizes.

Officials say the $250,000 Cash Explosion Scratcher goes on sale Friday, Dec. 20.

In 2019, the lottery awarded more than $86 million in cash prizes for Scratchers.