Piedmont doctor agrees to pay $52,000 to settle civil penalty claims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma doctor has agreed to pay thousands of dollars in order to settle civil penalty claims.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Maurice Corman, M.D., agreed to pay $52,500 to settle civil penalty claims stemming from allegations that he violated the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970.

Prosecutors allege that the Piedmont doctor acquired vials of testosterone from a pharmacy and failed to maintain any records of the acquisitions from June 29, 2016 to Nov. 27, 2018.

Officials say Corman also failed to keep any records related to the dispensing of the testosterone.

In reaching the settlement, Corman did not admit liability and the government didn’t make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims.