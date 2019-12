OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help tracking down an alleged package thief.

Investigators say the theft happened near N.W. 10th St. and Lake Overholser last Tuesday.

On Monday, officials released surveillance images from the home.

In the images, you can see a man on the porch and his red car parked in front of the home.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.