Rescue group: Starving Oklahoma horses resorted to eating bark off trees to survive

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KOKI) – A Mayes County animal rescue has been working overtime in an attempt to save dozens of animals at a home near Locust Grove.

Workers told KOKI that it is one of the worst cases of animal neglect they have ever seen.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found almost two dozen cats, pigs, horses, dogs and birds on the property.

They say the animals had been left without food for about two weeks. The situation was so bad that horses began eating the bark off of trees to survive.

“It was a complete disaster inside of the home. The cats had been hoarding inside the home, feces was all over the house,” said Angela Morgan, with the Circle L Farm Horse Rescue.

The property owner contacted the animal rescue group after evicting the tenant.

Most of the animals are in foster care, while others are being cared for at the shelter.