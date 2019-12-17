Surf’s up at Riversport OKC: Maps money to enhance Boathouse District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City, OK (KFOR) - On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City City Council approved the building of a surf machine and several other additions at Riversport OKC.

“There’s $7.9 million allocated for the river in surplus funds from Maps 3 that will include the surfing experience, a new zipline, and a new second floor to our whitewater facility,” said Michael Knopp, Executive Director of OKC Boathouse Foundation.

Knopp says more than $23 million was generated last year from activities in the Boathouse District.

“We are bringing people in from all over the country or even the world. They're coming, they're staying here. They're spending money in our city," said Knopp.

The surf machine project bid was approved for more than $1.9 million.

"We are moving fast here because we want to have the surfing experience open for our 2020 season,” he said.

Knopp says it’s all a part of building an active outdoor culture in Oklahoma City.

"The fact that you can surf in downtown Oklahoma City- I think is really exciting and powerful and it's just going to add another reason to why you want to come down and spend your day here,” he said.