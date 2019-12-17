Suspicious, inebriated man with gun tased and arrested by Moore PD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - A man was arrested after allegedly wearing a mask while flashing his gun at a convenience store in Moore.

Riley Connel was charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication, and obstruction of an officer.

Moore police were called to a convenience store at the corner of N. Broadway near I-35.

According to court documents, Connel was wearing a "green coat with a mask and a gun in his right coat pocket." He allegedly pulled the gun from the coat and showed it to people.

When officers arrived, they found Connel around the corner in a parking lot.

They ordered him to remove his hands from his pockets several times, but he wouldn't.

Finally, an officer came up behind him and tased him.

"Dealing with this individual in the past, he’s usually intoxicated when we deal with him and has all different kinds of emotions," Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said. "He can be happy or mad, you just really don’t know."

After they had him in handcuffs, Connel argued with officers, heard on body camera video saying "I just got my Second Amendment from Donald Trump," and "give my .25 back and let me the [EXPLETIVE] out of [EXPLETIVE] being in custody right now. Call Donald Trump."

Officers agree you can't just arrest a person for having a gun, but they'll always respond, and there are situations they need to address.

"Wearing a mask into a store with a weapon, that’s usually going to throw up some red flags usually for the business owner. But we do have to at least go to the call if we’re given it and try to determine what’s going on, and that’s kind of what they did," Sgt. Lewis said. "It was kind of easy to tell he wasn’t quite alright when we approached him."