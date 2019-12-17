× Tahlequah woman killed in crash, ejected from vehicle

CHEROKEE COUNTY (KFOR) – A Tahlequah woman died Tuesday when her vehicle crashed into several trees.

Alicia N. Lucas, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene on State Highway 82, 4.6 miles north of Tahlequah following the crash that occurred at approximately 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Lucas was driving her 2018 Dodge Challenger south on State Highway 82 at a “high rate of speed” when, for an unknown reason, she went off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The impact ejected Lucas, sending her approximately 20 feet from the vehicle. The vehicle caught fire and became engulfed in flames, the news release states.

Lucas was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred, according to the news release.