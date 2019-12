× Three taken to hospital following crash with propane truck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people were rushed to the hospital following a crash involving a propane truck.

Officials say the semi-truck was carrying more than 2,000 gallons of propane when it collided with a silver truck near N.E. 50th St. and Hiwassee.

The force of the crash was so violent that it knocked the propane tank off of the truck.

Right now, investigators are working to find out what led to the crash.