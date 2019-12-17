Thunder superstar Chris Paul becomes ‘big brother’ to 100 children, takes them shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - He's known for being one of the best passers in the NBA, but on Tuesday night, Chris Paul wasn't passing basketballs, he was passing good will as a big brother.

Paul took kids from Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Oklahoma on a shopping spree at Target.

One-hundred kids, $100 for each to shop with.

That's $10,000.

CP3 said his passion for Big Brothers, Big Sisters started when he volunteered as a big brother in high school, and now he's able to give some of what he's earned back.

"A lot of these kids and adults, they support us night in and night out, so it's the least we can do as public figures and the Thunder organization," Paul said. "There's so much that I'm blessed and grateful for that sometimes we take certain things for granted."

But Paul said he had one rule for the kids – that one of their purchases be something for someone else.

Paul said he believes in the power of paying it forward.