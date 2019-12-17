Woman in critical condition after husband attempts murder-suicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot his wife and then the turned the gun on himself.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a home near NW 150th and MacArthur around 6 Tuesday morning. 

When they arrived, they found a woman in critical condition and a man dead inside the home. 

Police said the man shot his wife and then shot himself. 

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No names have been released at this time. 

