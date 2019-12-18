× Bojangles’ expanding to Oklahoma as part of partnership with Love’s Travel Stops

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular fried chicken restaurant announced that it is expanding its markets, and will soon have stores in Oklahoma.

North Carolina-based chicken joint Bojangles’ is scheduled to expand to four states as part of a new partnership with Love’s Travel Stops.

In all, the famous chicken and biscuits restaurant plans to open 40 new locations inside Love’s Travel Stops across Illinois, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

“We know that Bojangles’ fans are frequently on the road for work, managing family activities or getting ready for tailgating adventures,” said Jose Costa, Chief Development Officer for Bojangles’. “Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, we want to be able to combine a great Southern meal with a fast and easy way to refuel and get back on the road. Love’s is the perfect partner to deliver this experience, with our similar commitments to industry leading operations, excellent customer service and quality facilities.”

The locations will be managed by a Bojangles’-trained Love’s team.

“We are excited to offer our customers another delicious and fresh food option while they’re on the road,” said Joe Cotton, director of restaurant services for Love’s. “Bringing Bojangles’ to our home state of Oklahoma along with Arkansas, Mississippi and Illinois is something we’re happy to be a part of.”