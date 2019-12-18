× Deadly crash in Jefferson County under investigation

RINGLING, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma man in Jefferson County.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a crash along U.S. 70 in Ringling.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Steven Henry was killed in a two-car accident along the highway.

Investigators say a 2007 Honda Accord and Henry’s GMC SUV were westbound along the highway when the Accord suddenly hit Henry’s SUV.

The impact caused the SUV to roll, leave the roadway to the right and coming to rest on its wheels. Henry was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The accident report states that the driver of the Accord was “impaired” at the time of the crash. At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.