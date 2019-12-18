Elizabeth Warren hosting town hall meeting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Democratic presidential hopeful announced that she is making her way to the Sooner State this weekend for a town hall meeting.

According to the email from her campaign, Elizabeth Warren will host a town hall meeting on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Northwest Classen High School.

Organizers say doors will open at 3:30 p.m., but the meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

To attend the event, RSVP here.

Warren is one of 15 current Democrats who are vying for the Democratic nomination for president.

Warren, who was born and raised in Oklahoma, graduated from Northwest Classen High School in 1966.