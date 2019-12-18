Enid schools hires two school resource officers

ENID, Okla. (KFOR/ Enid News & Eagle) – Days after the Enid Public School Board voted to remove a popular school resource officer from his position, the board approved the hiring of two new campus police officers.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association alleged that Enid administrators directed Mike Dods, the former campus police chief, to “hide acts of violent student conduct and student threats on multiple occasions, going so far as to demote him, then initiate termination proceedings,” a claim read.

Dods, who had been a police officer for 18 years, spent six years with the school district.

The documents state that Dods reported threatening or violent behavior to authorities, but was told not to do so by school administrators. After going against orders and filing reports, Dods says he was demoted and placed on a “plan of improvement.” He was ultimately fired.

“I did what I did because lives were in danger,” Dods said.

Enid Public Schools told News 4 they couldn’t comment on Dods’ claims.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Initially, Enid Public Schools announced that an agreement had been reached between the district and Dods.

Less than 72 hours later, the Enid Board of Education voted to not approve the agreement.

On Dec. 10, the board held another meeting where Dods was officially removed by a unanimous vote.

Now, it seems that two new campus police officers have been hired.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, Officers Brian Rios and Jason Priest will join the Enid Public Schools Police Department.

District officials say they hope to hire one more officer by the spring.