Family members left with questions after boy killed by dogs

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) – Family members say they are left with questions after their loved one was attacked by dogs on his way home from school last week.

Family members tell KSWO that 12-year-old Victor Garces was walking home from school on Friday when he was attacked by three dogs in an alley in Hollis.

Maria McMullin, Garces’ great aunt, told KSWO that Garces was sick, so he left school early on Friday. She says he normally never walks home by himself, but no one was able to walk with him this time.

“How long was laying out there? How long were those dogs eating my nephew? Really, how long?” asked Amanda Perez, Garces’ great aunt.

Sadly, Garces died from his injuries.

Police say they killed two of the dogs involved in the attack.

Right now, it is not known if the owner of the dogs will be facing charges.

“He needs to pay, needs to pay for what his dogs did. They didn’t just kill him, they were practically eating him,” Perez said.