Homeless Veteran Clothing Drive to be held by OKC Red Cross

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Red Cross is calling upon community members to help homeless veterans stay warm this winter.

The OKC Red Cross is hosting a coat and glove drive for homeless veterans, starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The drive will be held at the Oklahoma City Red Cross office, 601 NE 6th St., according to a Red Cross news release.

The following items are most needed:

New and gently used coats and sweaters, sizes L-2XL

Sweatpants and sweatshirts, sizes L-2XL

Tennis shoes or boots, sizes 9-12

Socks, sizes 9-12

Long sleeve T-shirts with pockets, sizes L-2XL

T-shirts, sizes 2XL and 3XL

Insulated underwear or thermals, sizes M-2XL

Briefs or boxers, sizes M-2XL

Large-size gloves

Scarves

Comfort kit items are also accepted. Such items include the following:

Shampoo

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Deodorant

Washcloth

Hand sanitizer

Body wash

Razor

Shaving cream

Comb

Non-perishable snacks (chips, crackers, nuts, jerky, etc.)

Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The OKC Red Cross office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will accept donations during those hours. The office is closed on Christmas Day.