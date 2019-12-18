Homeless Veteran Clothing Drive to be held by OKC Red Cross

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Red Cross is calling upon community members to help homeless veterans stay warm this winter.
The OKC Red Cross is hosting a coat and glove drive for homeless veterans, starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The drive will be held at the Oklahoma City Red Cross office, 601 NE 6th St., according to a Red Cross news release.
The following items are most needed:
- New and gently used coats and sweaters, sizes L-2XL
- Sweatpants and sweatshirts, sizes L-2XL
- Tennis shoes or boots, sizes 9-12
- Socks, sizes 9-12
- Long sleeve T-shirts with pockets, sizes L-2XL
- T-shirts, sizes 2XL and 3XL
- Insulated underwear or thermals, sizes M-2XL
- Briefs or boxers, sizes M-2XL
- Large-size gloves
- Scarves
Comfort kit items are also accepted. Such items include the following:
- Shampoo
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrush
- Deodorant
- Washcloth
- Hand sanitizer
- Body wash
- Razor
- Shaving cream
- Comb
Non-perishable snacks (chips, crackers, nuts, jerky, etc.)
Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The OKC Red Cross office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will accept donations during those hours. The office is closed on Christmas Day.