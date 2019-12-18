House of Representatives expected to hold impeachment vote

Homeless Veteran Clothing Drive to be held by OKC Red Cross

December 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Red Cross is calling upon community members to help homeless veterans stay warm this winter.

The OKC Red Cross is hosting a coat and glove drive for homeless veterans, starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The drive will be held at the Oklahoma City Red Cross office, 601 NE 6th St., according to a Red Cross news release.

The following items are most needed:

  • New and gently used coats and sweaters, sizes L-2XL
  • Sweatpants and sweatshirts, sizes L-2XL
  • Tennis shoes or boots, sizes 9-12
  • Socks, sizes 9-12
  • Long sleeve T-shirts with pockets, sizes L-2XL
  • T-shirts, sizes 2XL and 3XL
  • Insulated underwear or thermals, sizes M-2XL
  • Briefs or boxers, sizes M-2XL
  • Large-size gloves
  • Scarves

Comfort kit items are also accepted. Such items include the following:

  • Shampoo
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrush
  • Deodorant
  • Washcloth
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Body wash
  • Razor
  • Shaving cream
  • Comb

Non-perishable snacks (chips, crackers, nuts, jerky, etc.)

Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The OKC Red Cross office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will accept donations during those hours. The office is closed on Christmas Day.

