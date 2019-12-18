Man shot, killed by police after allegedly holding security guard at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Officials in Tulsa say one man is dead after he allegedly held a security guard at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a west Tulsa QuikTrip after a man with a gun came into the store.

Officials tell FOX 23 that the store’s security guard approached the man about the gun and an altercation ensued.

Investigators say the suspect initially held the security guard at gunpoint, but ultimately lowered his gun. The security guard was able to hold him until officers arrived.

When police got to the scene, they ordered the man to drop his weapon.

When he didn’t follow commands, he was shot by multiple officers and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.