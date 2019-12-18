Metro man says Hobby Lobby tractor-trailer drivers endangered him & his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A couple says they were caught up in a road rage scare where they claim two Hobby Lobby truck drivers tried to run them off the road.

“This is Hobby Lobby, a multi-billion dollar, company and they won’t help fix my car because two of their drivers tried to murder me and my family,” Kenneth Foust said.

Kenneth Foust says it’s the end of the road for his family car.

“It’s busted the whole thing loose,” Foust said.

It’s a trip on I-35 that Foust, his fiancé and his eight-year-old son make every night.

But Tuesday night, a Hobby Lobby shipment out of OKC was behind them.

Foust noticed the 18-wheeler creeping up too close.

“He wanted me to go faster,” Foust said.

Foust says the truck swung around, shoving them onto the shoulder.

His fiancé picked up the phone and dialed 911.

At that moment, they say a second Hobby Lobby truck boxed them in.

“I believe in my heart those men were trying to kill me,” Foust said. “Then they literally pushed me into the grass, followed me into the grass and tried to kill me and my family.”

The two trucks took off but not for long.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol eventually pulled one over for questioning, but no arrests were made.

Foust tells News 4 he was able to get in touch with Hobby Lobby. He says they told him the driver was fired. However, Hobby Lobby Headquarters did not return any of News 4's calls or emails to confirm.

“But because his truck didn’t technically touch my car, they aren’t liable for any damages,” Foust said.

OHP also tells News 4 their hands are tied since the crash scene was never recorded, forcing the Foust family to fork over thousands.

“We slid through the grass and there are ruts through there,” Foust said. “We were going fast and hit something like debris. I heard it.”

OHP says the case is still under investigation. They are working to interview both drivers and can only release a limited amount of information.

The Foust’s says they have contacted a lawyer and a possible witness has come forward saying she saw the whole thing happen.