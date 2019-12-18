Native American culture to be celebrated during Governor’s Powwow at SWOSU

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Governor’s Powwow is coming to the Southwestern Oklahoma State University campus.

The event, now going into its second year, will be held Saturday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center, according to a SWOSU news release.

Grand events are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. A Gourd Dance, which Powwows.com describes as a historic dance of the Kiowa Tribe, will be held at 11 a.m. on both days.

The event will also feature dance competitions in the categories of tiny tot, elders, golden age, adults, teens, and juniors, as well as a singing contest. The competitions will have large cash prizes, according to the news release.

Arts and crafts vendors and food booths will also be at the event.

The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are sponsoring the Governor’s Powwow.

Click here for more information about the event.