Neighbors react to deadly home invasion in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City after a deadly home invasion.

“All of a sudden I just heard three 'boom boom booms' going on," said nearby resident Lauren Widmar.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a disturbance near N.W. 192nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

“I came back home and there were CSI units, and they had police blocking off with tape, and everything like that,” said nearby resident Annie Gooch.

Investigators say two armed suspects kicked in the door and attempted to rob the residents.

“I heard 'boom boom boom!' Not sure if it was the door being kicked in, or if it was the discharge of a weapon,” said neighbor Jeff Widmar.

At some point during the home invasion, authorities say the homeowner was shot. Sadly, the homeowner, who was identified as 25-year-old Rudolph James, died from his injuries.

“He used to work out a lot, and he was a nice guy,” said Jeff Widmar.

Police say James was not alone at the time of this shooting.

“There was a woman and a young child there at the scene at the time. Fortunately, they were not injured,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

At this point, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

“The only suspect information we have right now is two males, possibly black males, but they were actually completely covered in dark clothing,” said OKCPD Capt. Jeff Spruill.

The neighborhood is left dealing with grief and fear.

“It could’ve been anybody. My heart goes out to the people that it happened to," said Jeff Widmar.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.