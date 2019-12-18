New executive director appointed to Oklahoma City-County Health Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A longstanding employee of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) has been promoted to the agency’s executive director position.

The Oklahoma County Board of Health announced Wednesday that Dr. Patrick McGough, who has served as the deputy director of the OCCHD since 2015, has been selected for the executive director position, according to officials with the OCCHD.

The Board of Health is the governing body of the OCCHD.

“The Board of Health is confident in its selection of Dr. Patrick McGough to lead the agency as we enter a new decade,” said Dr. Gary Raskob, Chair of the Board of Health and Dean of the Hudson College of Public Health at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center. “Dr. McGough exemplifies the values of integrity, honesty, authenticity and transparency, and his more than 30 years of public health experience, coupled with leadership acumen, make him highly qualified and ideally prepared for this important role.”

McGough’s ascension comes after Gary Cox vacated the executive director position in October. Cox departed the job after Gov. Kevin Stitt chose him to become the state’s Commissioner of Health.

McGough has had various leadership roles in OCCHD since 2008.

The new executive director’s career includes directing 30 clinical and community-based public health programs across 10 sites in Oklahoma County. As an OCCHD leader, he “designed, implemented and successfully integrated primary, population, community and traditional public health care clinics and programs,” according to the news release.

McGough said he wants to help people become healthier by increasing community engagement in traditional and emerging public health strategies.

“To improve the health and well-being of our citizens in Oklahoma County, we must further enhance our vision and earlier successes by strengthening our efforts with non-traditional and multi-sector partners, and embracing innovative ideas toward addressing the significant health challenges we face as a community,” McGough said.