Oklahoma City voters to determine fate of proposed sales tax for parks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City voters will soon head to the polls again to decide the fate of a newly proposed sales tax.

Last Tuesday, just over 13% of Oklahoma City voters went to the polls and approved MAPS 4.

Officials say it keeps Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged and will take effect when the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax expires.

Now, another vote is scheduled for March 3 for an additional one-eighth cent sales tax. Unlike the MAPS tax, this one will be permanent.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council called for voters to consider a permanent 1/8-cent sales tax for parks.

The proposal would require that the funds are spent only on parks operated by the city, not city-owned parks operated by non-governmental foundations like Scissortail Park or the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Officials say the tax would likely raise about $15 million annually for parks and would take effect July 1. They say if passed, Oklahoma City shoppers would see an increase of 8-cents in sales tax on a $100 purchase.

If passed in March, this will be the third time Oklahoma City voters have passed a dedicated sales tax.

Residents already pay a 1/8-cent sales tax for the Oklahoma City Zoo, and a 3/4- cent tax for public safety.