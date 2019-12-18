Oklahoma County voters to decide on Sunday liquor store sales following commissioners’ vote

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County voters will soon determine if liquor stores should be allowed to stay open on Sundays.

On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma County Commissioners voted 2-1 to put Sunday liquor store sales on the ballot for Oklahoma County voters.

Earlier this year, Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert said she was “in favor of placing an agenda item on an upcoming Board of County Commissioner’s meeting that would allow the voters of Oklahoma County to decide this matter.”

Now, the issue will appear on the March 3 ballot.

If it passes, liquor stores across Oklahoma County will have the choice of opening on Sundays.

Early next year, voters in Cleveland and Tulsa counties will also decide whether or not to allow liquor stores to stay open on Sundays.

“Our feeling is if the county-wide vote will allow them to do this, then the retailers can decide, ‘Do I want to be open on Sunday?’ If they don’t, that’s their choice,” Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said.

Keith says mom-and-pop shops pushed for the idea, and it’s all about modernizing and fair competition.

“Since groceries can sell on Sunday wines and strong beers, it hurts us not being able to do the same,” said Vance Gregory, the owner of Edmond Wine Shop.