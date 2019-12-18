Oklahoma insurance agent apologizes for social media post about ‘hunting’ Democrats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A politically charged post made by an Oklahoma insurance agent is catching a lot of attention on social media.

The post was made to Congresswoman Kendra Horn’s Facebook page.

The author of the post, Brad Smallwood, posted on his insurance page a response to the attention.

News Four spoke with Smallwood on the phone several times, Wednesday, to get his side of the story. Smallwood says the post was taken out of context and that he was referring to lack of military spending.

“Right now, everything is hyperbolic, and you have a few beers and then you have one post out of a discussion that is taken out and kind of used against you,” Smallwood said.

“You know I went overboard, you know, and I would just apologize to Ms. Horn. You know, certainly I don't want anything to happen to her,” he said.

Congresswoman Kendra Horn’s office released this statement in response to the threat: