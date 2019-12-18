× Oklahoma Senate leaders work together to encourage U.S. Census participation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Both Republicans and Democrats in the Oklahoma Senate are joining the effort to get a full count in Oklahoma for the 2020 Census by forming a 2020 Complete Count Committee.

“It is incredibly important that each Oklahoman be counted in the 2020 Census. Increasing our participation rate in the census will provide a more accurate count and has the potential to increase the federal dollars for transportation, education, health care, and other important programs in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Senate and its members will work to encourage higher participation in the 2020 Census through the Complete Count Committee,” Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, (R-OKC) said.

In 2010, Oklahoma’s census participation rate was just 75.5 percent. Texas, Arkansas, and Kansas all had higher participation rates in 2010.

“A complete census count of all Oklahomans is critical for the future of our state,” Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, (D-OKC) said. “When Oklahoma taxpayers send their hard-earned dollars to Washington, they expect to receive a fair share of funding from federal programs in return, but that is not possible without an accurate census count in Oklahoma. This is why members of the Oklahoma Senate are working together on a bipartisan effort to encourage our constituents to participate in the 2020 Census.”

Census Day will be April 1, 2020, but Oklahoma residents can self-respond to the 2020 Census beginning in early March 2020, via the Internet, by phone, by traditional paper census questionnaire, or in-person with a U.S Census Bureau employee.