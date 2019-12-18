× Oklahoma student stunned after hit-and-run accident outside middle school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a driver who hit a student in front of a local middle school and took off.

On Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run accident in front of Roosevelt Middle School, near S.W. 44th and Independence.

Officials say the student was crossing the street and was hit by the driver who police say left the scene.

Parents say the crossing is a trouble spot.

“It’s been like this for years, no police officers, no teachers to help them across,” said Rosala Erwin. “And they really run across when it’s not time for them to do it, and these cars have to wait for them, and sometimes these cars don’t wait.”

The school district is helping with the investigation by searching through the school’s security cameras.