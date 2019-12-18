Oklahomans appear to have a favorite holiday movie according to a streaming options website 

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A website that helps people explore streaming entertainment options says it has figured out the favorite holiday movie of each U.S. state.

HowToWatch.com identified each state’s favorite holiday movie by establishing a top 25 holiday movie list, and then analyzing Google Trends data to discover which holiday films people in each state expressed the most interest in over the past 12 months.

The website determined that the 1944 Judy Garland classic Meet Me in St. Louis is Oklahoma’s overall favorite holiday film. Gremlins was found to be the favorite of both Arkansas and Texas.

Kevin McCallister beat out John McClane for holiday movie dominance as Home Alone was the favorite holiday film of the most number of states, followed by Die Hard.

Here’s the top 25 holiday films that HowToWatch used in the analysis:

Home Alone (1990)

Die Hard (1988)

Gremlins (1984)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Black Christmas (1974)

Elf (2003)

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

White Christmas (1954)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Love Actually (2003)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Polar Express (2004)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

The Holiday (2006)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Christmas, Again (2014)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Bad Santa (2003)

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

A Christmas Story (1983)

The Santa Clause (1994)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Click here to find out each state’s favorite holiday movie.