Online portal designed to decrease OK teacher shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An online tool is being implemented to combat Oklahoma’s teacher shortage.

The online tool, launched by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, pairs teachers with job openings in public school districts across the state, according to the State Department of Education.

School administrators can post job openings on OKTeacherMatch.com by using the Oklahoma Educator Credentialing System and instantly access a pool of educators who are looking for work and are certified in the desired subject areas, according to the news release.

The website also enables certified educators to see vacancies that match their credentials. Teachers must have a valid Oklahoma teaching credential to be able to use the feature.

“The job match features found at OKTeacherMatch.com are a breakthrough in connecting districts with qualified educators and will streamline our efforts to help ensure our students have equitable access to an effective teacher in every classroom,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “We are excited to launch this convenient and innovative tool that will make the hiring process less burdensome on teachers and administrators, and ultimately benefit kids.”

The new job match portal also shows estimated salaries for each opening and reflects the average $7,400 teacher pay raise over the last two years, the job-seeking teacher’s degree level and years of experience.

The teacher workforce has grown significantly since the 2017-18 school year with the addition of more than 1,700 classroom teachers, according to the news release.

Current teachers and former teachers looking to re-enter the profession can access the portal through OSDE’s Single Sign-On by visiting OKTeacherMatch.com. For more information on how to log in, view OECS’s Educator Certification User Guide.

“Teachers can expect to see the number of job openings increase this spring as schools begin posting vacancies for the 2020-21 school year,” the news release states.