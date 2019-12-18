× Police investigating deadly home invasion in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City after a deadly home invasion.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a disturbance near N.W. 192nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

Investigators say two suspects broke through the front door of a home.

At some point during the home invasion, authorities say the homeowner was shot. Sadly, the homeowner died from that gunshot wound.

Police say they are searching for the suspects who were involved in the home invasion.

“The only suspect information we have right now is two males, possibly black males, but they were actually completely covered in dark clothing,” said Capt. Jeff Spruill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say they are still looking for a motive to the deadly shooting, but they say they are investigating the crime as a robbery.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.