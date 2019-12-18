President Donald Trump impeached by House of Representatives

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – President Donald J. Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives, becoming the third president in 230 years of U.S. presidential history to be impeached.

Trump was impeached Wednesday, Dec. 18 on both articles of impeachment charged against him.

On the first article, the House cast 230 votes for impeachment and 197 votes against impeachment.

On the second article, the House cast 229 votes for impeachment and 198 votes against impeachment.

House members voted almost entirely along party lines. Only two Democratic votes were cast against impeaching Trump on the first article. Three Democratic votes were cast to not impeach Trump on the second article. House Republicans voted in uniform against impeachment on both articles. The one Independent in the House vote was made for impeachment on both articles.

Following the vote on both articles, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised that members of the House not cheer for the outcome.

The vote came after full House floor deliberations on impeachment. The House Rules Committee approved six hours of debate on the House floor Wednesday: 3 hours each for Democrats and Republicans.

Two articles of impeachment against Trump were passed by the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, Dec. 13.

The first article of impeachment charged Trump with abuse of power, and the second article charged him with obstruction of Congress.

It is alleged that Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani explicitly sought a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine. Trump is accused of attempting to coax the Ukrainian government to investigate political rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Congressional leaders clashed over the quid pro quo question during the deliberation, with Democrats saying it’s clear that Trump presented a quid pro quo to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Republicans saying no quid pro quo was offered by Trump.

Trump fired off a furious letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, denouncing the “vicious crusade” against him, but he also acknowledged he was powerless to stop the expected outcome.

With Trump impeached, the process now moves to the Senate, which will hold a trial early next year.

The only other U.S. presidents to be impeached are Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

Trump posted the following Tweet, Wednesday morning:

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Republican Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) voted against impeachment and issued the following statement shortly after voting concluded Wednesday night:

“Today’s vote sadly marks the climax of a flawed and partisan process that House Democrats used to impeach President Trump, and I am very concerned that they did so with questionable evidence and insufficient grounds. In the short term, this sharpens partisanship and political differences nationwide, but it will also make it much more difficult to enact meaningful and bipartisan legislation in the future. More alarming in the long term, this action sets an unfair precedent that runs the risk of legitimizing impeachment as an acceptable weapon that can now be used in partisan political warfare. That should concern every single one of us.”

Democratic Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) voted for impeachment. She released the following statement on Tuesday: