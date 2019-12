NORMAN, Okla. (SOONERSCOOP.COM) – As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare for the Peach Bowl, they will be without at least three players.

According to SoonerScoop.com, starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and receiver Trejan Bridges will miss the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 because of suspensions.

Read the full report here.