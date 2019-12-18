× Technology center hosting second career fair in El Reno following overwhelming response

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Workers who were laid off from Haliburton in El Reno can showcase their skills at a hiring event on Wednesday.

Due to an overwhelming response at the recent Rapid Response Event for former Haliburton employees at the Canadian Valley Technology Center, another career fair is being held for residents who are looking for jobs.

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 inside Canadian Valley Technology Center’s seminar center on the southwest corner of campus, located at 6505 E. Hwy 66 in El Reno.

In all, 70 booths will be manned by local companies who need workers.

Attendees do not have to be former Haliburton employees.