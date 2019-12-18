× Thunder Stage Second Straight Huge Comeback Win

For the second game in a row, the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a huge deficit to win, coming from 24 points down to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder trailed 89-65 in the third quarter, then began their rally, cutting the deficit to seven by the end of the third quarter, and finishing it with a flurry.

Down eight at 100-88, the Thunder got a three-pointer from Abdel Nader, then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a steal and a jumper at the buzzer to make it 100-93 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Dennis Schroder gave OKC their first second half lead with a jumper to make it 105-104 with just over eight minutes to play.

The lead changed hands four times after that, with several ties.

Chris Paul broke a 120-120 tie with a short jump shot to make it 122-120 with just under a minute to play.

Schroder, who had a season high 31 points, made all four of his free throws in the final minute to clinch OKC’s second straight comeback win.

The Thunder rallied from 26 points down to beat Chicago on Monday night.

Five other Thunder players joined Schroder in double figures.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari both had 20 points, Paul had 18, and Steven Adams 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Nerlens Noel had 10 points, with all four of his made field goals on alley oop dunks.

The Thunder shot 55 percent from the field, and shot 19 more free throws than Memphis.

OKC overcame getting outrebounded 47-35.

Brandon Clarke led Memphis with 27 points.

The Thunder improve to 13-14 on the season.

OKC continues their five-game homestand Friday night when they host Phoenix at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.