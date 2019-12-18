× Two charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter, Animal Cruelty after boy killed by dogs

HOLLIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with District Attorney David Thomas’s office say that two men have been charged in the death of a 12-year-old boy who was attacked by dogs on his way home from school last week.

According to the release, 53-year-old Jacob Benevidez and 44-year-old Ruben Benevidez are facing charges of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Cruelty to Animals after Victor Garces was killed by two dogs in an alley in Hollis while walking home from school.

Authorities allege that the brothers own the two dogs that attacked Garces.

The DA says a third dog at the scene was Garces’s dog and had come from his house to protect him from the other dogs.

Maria McMullin, Garces’ great aunt, told KSWO that Garces was sick, so he left school early on Friday. She says he normally never walks home by himself, but no one was able to walk with him this time.

“How long was laying out there? How long were those dogs eating my nephew? Really, how long?” asked Amanda Perez, Garces’ great aunt.

Bond for the brothers has been set at $75,000 each.

“I appreciate the long hours worked since this past Friday by the District Attorney’s Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce, the Chief of Police in Hollis and his department, and the Harmon County Sheriff’s Office,” sais Thomas. “They have worked very hard to solve this case and help begin the process of seeking justice for the Garces family.”

The Benevidezes are expected to appear in court in the next few days.