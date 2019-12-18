Watch: 6-year-old Lab reunited with Oklahoma owners back from deployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - Everyone wants to be home for the holidays, and more than 200 Tinker airmen and airwomen are home after a six-month stint in the Middle East.

Time away from home is always hard on families, including four-legged family members.

Ricky, a 6-year-old Lab, stayed at The Hairy Paw Inn after her owners were both deployed. Recently, they were reunited with the pup.

Even though she missed her family, Ricky made herself right at home at the dog hotel.

We're told she went on field trips and even became a temporary office manager.